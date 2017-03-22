Gas company to pay woman $2,400+ ‘adjustment’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids DTE gas customer got a surprise in the mail earlier this month when the energy company told her she was owed $2,415.63.

The credit came after DTE Energy realized a meter recently removed from Jennifer Peter’s home was not accurately measuring gas use. Officials said it was reading 2 percent fast.

DTE said the meter hadn’t been tested in many years, so company policy required that Peter be credited as if it had been reporting inaccurately for half of its life. In this case, DTE says the meter was 35 years old, which meant the 2 percent error was credited for 17 years and six months.

Peter got a letter from DTE on March 13 informing her of the situation.

“As part of our commitment to provide you with the highest-quality of service and equipment, DTE Energy routinely tests natural gas meters for accuracy. If the average percentage of accuracy is 102 percent or higher a billing adjustment is made for the over-registration,” it read in part. “The meter located at the address above, was recently tested. Our results indicated that you are eligible for an adjustment. As a result, $2415.63 has been credited to your account…”

“How could this happen? How could they get so far in debt to me?” Peter wondered in a Wednesday interview with Target 8. “We do love our gas, but I don’t want to overpay for it and I don’t want to feel cheated.”

When she called a phone number for DTE listed on the letter, she got a recorded message and voicemail. Peter was concerned because she wanted the money refunded to her in a check and not in a credit on her bill.

After Target 8 contacted DTE, a representative reached out to Peter and promised to get her a refund check.

A DTE spokesperson said Peter’s meter was tested and reporting accurately when it was installed, but there’s no way of knowing when it started malfunctioning.

“Every meter gets tested on a regular basis,” DTE spokesperson Jill Wilmot told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone. “We’re proactively out there testing the meters on a regular basis.”

The state of Michigan requires energy companies to periodically test their meters to ensure customers are being billed properly. Wilmot says DTE exchanges and tests some 40,000 meters each year.

Wilmot says only a half percent of some 1.3 million gas customers get refunds or credits and it is exceedingly rare that they’re as large as the one being issued in this case.

Peter said she still has concerns.

“I am concerned about the other people. That’s a lot of money to be holding from people in Michigan … but we’re not known to be wealthy right now,” Peter said.

DTE says customers concerned about their meters can contact the company to have the meters tested. DTE also suggests customers with meters inside their homes respond to inquiries from the energy company requesting access to test the meters.

