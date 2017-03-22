GRCC welcomes its first African-American president





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College’s first African-American president says he’s humbled to fill the role.

Dr. Bill Pink, who currently serves at the college’s vice president and dean for workforce development, has been with GRCC for two years. He takes over as president on May 1.

“His mannerisms, the kinds of questions he asked of us just convinced us that he could capture what I would call group brilliance,” GRCC Board of Trustees Chair Dave Koetje said.

Wednesday, he told 24 Hour News 8 that there’s not a lot of slack to pick up because the college has been proactive in building relationships with the community.

He said he wants students of color to realize they can achieve their goals.

“There may be barriers and hurdles that you have to jump, that you have to go through, that you may look around and find some of your friends not having to do that same thing. But go ahead and jump,” Pink said.

