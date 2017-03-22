GRPS: Graduation rates up nearly 50 percent over 5 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools says its graduation rates have increased nearly 50 percent since the district launched its Transformation Plan five years ago.

The district said when Teresa Weatherall Neal took over as superintendent of GRPS in the 2011-2012 school year, the overall graduation rate was roughly 45 percent, based on state data. Since Weatherall Neal rolled out the district’s Transformation Plan, the overall graduation rate has risen to about 66 percent, state data shows. That’s an increase of approximately 47 percent.

2015-2016 Graduation Rates City High Middle School: 98.70 percent

Innovation Central: 90.97 percent

UPrep: 90.48 percent

GR Montessori: 72.23 percent

Ottawa Hills: 68.60 percent

Union High School: 67.58 percent

GR Learning Center: 40.91 percent

Southeast Career Pathways: 25 percent

The greatest rate change was among Asian students and English language learners, whose graduation rates rose by 90 percent and 86 percent respectively over five years.

In the 2015-2016 school year, 71.43 percent of Asian seniors graduated, compared to 37.5 in the 2011-2012 school year.

Five years ago, just 32.61 percent of senior students learning the English language graduated from GRPS, state data shows.

The district said its graduation rate rose by more than 16 percent this year, compared to the year prior. That number was 60.68 percent last year.

GRPS said its comprehensive, theme schools and Centers of Innovation had a 76.9 percent graduation rate last year, not including alternative and center-based special education.

City High School Middle School had the highest graduation rate among GRPS Schools, at 98.70 percent last year. UPrep and Innovation Central had the next highest graduation rates, at 90.48 and 90.97 percent respectively.

In Michigan, the Associated Press reports statewide four-year graduation rate was 79.65 percent last year, down slightly from 2014-2015 academic year. The dropout rate went down to 8.91 percent, according to the Associated Press.

Online:

Michigan School Data – graduation rates

