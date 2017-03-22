House Committee debates brownfield tax credits

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — What do you do with an old paper plant along the lake shore or property along a riverfront once occupied by pollution prone factories?

The group pushing Michigan Thrive legislation says turn it into something big.

“We’re talking about game-changing projects for Grand Rapids,” Andy Johnston, vice president of Government and Corporate Affairs for the Grand Rapid Area Chamber of Commerce. “Whether that’s maybe restoring the rapids, both the wet and dry aspects of that project, or other projects that may come down the road.”

Michigan Thrive legislation would provide tax credits to developers who take over abandon and often contaminated sites. The group claims the credits could generate at least $5 billion in new investment.

Supporters say there is little value, taxable or otherwise to the property targeted by the legislation.

The credits would help developers pay for the cleanup of the sites, a cost supporters of the bills claim often sends developers to greener pastures.

The legislation would allow investors to forgo state sales and income taxes generated from construction on the project and up to 50 percent of state income taxes generated by new jobs and residents tied to the completed development for up to 20 years.

A number of safeguards are built into the legislation to make sure a project has what it needs to be a success and that the credits will be able to cover the recovery costs.

The state Senate has already passed the measures, which went before the Michigan House Tax Policy Committee Wednesday.

So called Brown Field tax credits are not new to Michigan. Grand Rapids has used them extensively over the years.

A new hardware store on a site once contaminated by a leaky gas station fuel tanks on the westside and corporate offices for a large construction company where a factory that contained asbestos and other contaminants once sat are two examples.

But these are smaller projects. The Michigan Thrive legislation aims higher.

“This is about projects over $100 million for the Grand Rapids area that are really going to make a difference in taking Grand Rapids to the next level,” Johnston said. “We have a goal of being the best mid-size city in the nation. And with this tool in our toolbox, we can help finance and make those projects work that are going to take us there.”

But the idea was far from an easy sell for at least one local lawmaker on the tax policy committee.

“It’s irresponsible for Michigan,” said Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland.

There is of course the long running debate on using tax policy to pick winners and losers. But there appears to be another matter at play.

Some Republican lawmakers are still smarting from the February defeat of a tax cut that split the party in the Republican-controlled House.

“If we can’t get a tax cut, a very moderate tax cut for working men and woman, why should a billionaire get a tax cut,” said Johnson.

“We don’t think politics should stand in the way of some really sound legislation,” said GRACC’s Johnston.

The committee adjourned Wednesday and are expected to pick up the debate again next week.

