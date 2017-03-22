Kzoo Co. man hit, killed by plane propeller

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County man is dead after a plane propeller hit him in the head.

It happened Monday afternoon on West W Avenue in Kalamazoo County, according to Undersheriff Paul Matyas.

He tells 24 Hour News 8 that the 52-year-old Vicksburg man was trying to start an aircraft with a propeller crank. The victim was pushing on the propeller to start the plane when it hit him in the head and killed him.

Investigators are not releasing the man’s name at this time. It’s unclear what exact aircraft model was involved in the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

