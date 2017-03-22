Meth lab leftovers lead to spring cleaning warning in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The spring cleanup in Allegan County is coming with a health warning from the sheriff’s office.

The agency says some of the garbage people are picking up may have been used for making methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office is warning residents to be wary of discarded cans and bottles because they may still contain components for making meth.

“…when picked up, the ingredients mix again and can create toxic fumes or leak through the brittle containers creating safety concerns,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page, along with several photos of items people found along roadways that were used for making meth.

Meth labs: What to watch out for View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An undated photo shows trash authorities suspect was used for a meth lab. (Allegan County Sheriff's Office) An undated photo shows a bottle that may authorities suspect was used in a meth lab. (Allegan County Sheriff's Office) An undated photo shows a bottle that may authorities suspect was used in a meth lab. (Allegan County Sheriff's Office) A line of meth lab components rest on grass in Allegan County. (Allegan County Sheriff's Office)

The problem may become worse if residents try to return the cans at stores or bring them into their homes for recycling or reuse.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said its warning also applies to hunters or anglers who may come across such waste.

The sheriff’s office says people should not touch suspicious materials and call police instead at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

