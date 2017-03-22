Wolverines Wagner, Wilson getting noticed in tourney





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOOD) — Last year, Mo Wagner and D.J. Wilson couldn’t find their way off the bench in the NCAA Tournament. But they’ve been so good in this year’s tournament that they are shooting up the NBA draft charts.

Michigan is in the Sweet 16, scheduled to meet Oregon on Thursday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Wolverines would not have made it this far without Wagner and Wilson. Wagner scored a career high 26 points in their win over Louisville on Sunday. Wilson averaged 10 points per game in the regular season, but has averaged 16 points in Michigan’s six wins in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

The two Michigan bigs have played so well that ESPN’s Chad Ford has both of them in the top 30 on his latest NBA draft board.

==Above, 24 Hour News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles asks Wilson and Wagner about their tournament performances.==

