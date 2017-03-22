Passerby calls 911 after finding woman trapped in car

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon woman was trapped in her car for an unknown amount of time before she was found by a passerby Tuesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said the passerby called 911 after discovering the crashed car on Leonard Road near 129th Avenue in Crockery Township around 9 p.m.

Investigators believe Holly Hayes, 44, was driving eastbound on Leonard Road when her car went off the right side of the road and hit the end of a guardrail head-on causing the car to roll.

Deputies say Hayes was pinned in the car for an unknown amount of time before she was found by the passerby.

Hayes had to be cut out of her car and was taken to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor. It’s unknown if she was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.

