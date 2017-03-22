Police: Man arrested after assaulting ex, attempted arson

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and then tried to start a fire in her home.

Officers were called to the woman’s home in the first block of Battle Creek Avenue for a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers got there, they discovered that a 25-year-old Battle Creek man had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.

Police say he then tried to start a fire in the home, but left when he knew the police had been called.

A K-9 unit was brought in and tracked the suspect to a home in the 100 block of W. Rittenhouse.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail for home invasion, attempted arson and several outstanding warrants.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack, according to police.

