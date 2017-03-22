Sears struggles may mean trouble for Battle Creek mall





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek is looking at losing all three of its anchor stores.

Sears, an iconic department store, said Wednesday it has “substantial doubt” it will be able to keep its doors open.

That could mean Lakeview Square Mall may lose its last anchor — word came down in January that the Macy’s there would close and the J.C. Penney will shut down this summer.

“Macy’s was a big hit, and I think J.C. Penney’s is going to be as well,” said Laura Bean, a shopper at Lakeview Square Mall.

For now, a hiring sign remains outside the Lakeview Square Mall Sears and things will remain the same until further notice.

“Our Sears is still an active Sears, it’s still an active part of our mall and we’re really hoping that this isn’t the case,” said Kara Beer, the president of the Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce.

She said the department stores’ problems can be linked to the rise of internet retail.

“It’s a struggle with all of our bricks and mortar, now that online shopping is really big,” she said.

If the Sears closes, the loss could mean another cut to mall employees.

“Those are your neighbors, those are your friends, those are your relatives that are working at those stores and some of them have been working there for 20-plus years,” Beer said.

Sears said in a statement it is taking actions to mitigate risks that could lead to closures.

