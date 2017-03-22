Spring Lake schools bus driver ticketed after crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Spring Lake Public Schools bus driver was ticketed Wednesday morning after the bus collided with an SUV.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 148th Avenue and Leonard Street in Spring Lake Township. That’s near Spring Lake High School.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound bus stopped at the intersection and then turned east into the path of the SUV. Authorities say the bus driver, 45-year-old Shannon Robson of Spring Lake, told them she didn’t see the SUV because of glare from the sun.

Robson was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

There were 42 passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. Ten students complained of minor injuries; nine of them were checked out by EMTs at the scene and released. The 10th, an 11-year-old girl, was hospitalized with arm pain, treated and released.

The bus driver was not hurt. Neither was the driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Spring Lake woman.

