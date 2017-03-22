W. MI man’s last request: Donate to Tigers for ‘decent pitching staff’

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hartford man kept his sense of humor until the end, if his obituary is any clue.

Alvin Homer Nixon was 74 years old when he died Friday at a Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the obituary posted on the website for Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.

Nixon was born in Ann Arbor but found his way to West Michigan, where he graduated with an education degree from Western Michigan University, his obituary states.

“He was a favorite teacher to many former students and is remembered for his humorous and engaging teaching methods, his “Pop” quizzes, (literally about pop), and his extra credit questions which were often Detroit Tigers related trivia,” the obituary reads, calling Nixon a practical joker with a passion for history and traveling that earned him the nickname, “Clark Griswold.”

The loyal Tigers fan and former coach and umpire carried that humor through his life — to the end of his obituary.

“In keeping with his sense of humor, memorial donations can be made to the Detroit Tigers so they can buy a decent pitching staff,” it stated.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

