Allegan Co. woman killed trying to retrieve injured dog

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say an Allegan County woman was hit and killed by an SUV while trying to rescue her dog.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 144th Avenue near 32nd Street in Salem Township, northwest of Burnips.

Michigan State Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Counterman of Dorr was trying to retrieve her dog, which had been hit by a vehicle, when she was hit by an eastbound SUV.

MSP said Counterman was in the roadway and the driver could not swerve in time. First responders tried to revive her but she died at the scene.

The crash shut down 144th Avenue between 32nd and 34th streets, but the area has since reopened.

So far the driver has not been ticketed, but the crash remains under investigation by MSP.

