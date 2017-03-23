‘Complex’ case delays possible charges in boy’s death

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven months after an LPN admitted to stealing medication from children for her own use — including from a physically disabled boy who later died — prosecutors have not decided on possible charges.

Ryley Maue, 4, who suffered from cerebral palsy, died in August from seizures that had been controlled by liquid Valium, according to an autopsy report. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Days before the death, former licensed practical nurse (LPN) Kristie Mollohan, 40, of Kalamazoo, admitted to siphoning off liquid Valium from Ryley, Ryley’s brother and from an unidentified child in Barry County, state records show. She told investigators she replaced it with water, according to records.

Allegan County Prosecutor Rob Kengis on Thursday refused to discuss details of the investigation.

“What I can tell you is that it is a complex investigation involving numerous agencies and witnesses, and that each agency wants to do a thorough and complete investigation before any decisions are made regarding charges,” he wrote in an email to 24 Hour News 8.

Mollohan started working for Lakeshore Home Health Care Services based in Wyoming in May 2015 as a home care nurse. She was assigned to work for three children in two different homes — all three had been prescribed liquid Valium for seizures.

One was the home in Allegan of Ryley Maue and his older brother, Kenny, who also suffers from cerebral palsy.

The medical examiner’s report, which was obtained by Target 8, shows Ryley’s liquid Valium had been diluted to 10 percent of the prescribed strength — not enough to control his seizures.

A state investigation led the Board of Nursing to suspend Mollohan’s LPN license in January.

Ryley’s mother, Toni Ward, said she is frustrated by the wait on possible charges. She referred other questions to her attorney.

On Thursday, the former LPN refused to come to the door of her home, but a man who answered said there is another side to the story. He refused to elaborate.

