EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A state championship is now only one win away for Covenant Christian’s boys basketball team.

In a Class C state semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, Covenant Christian topped Manton 62-35.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Covenant Christian will play Flint Beecher in the state final at the Breslin on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

—–

Online:

MHSAA boys basketball

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit