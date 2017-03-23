Elderly couple bound for GR accidentally flown to rural NY





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Elderly grandparents who were flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to see family in West Michigan instead found themselves at a tiny airport on the New York-Ontario border.

Then, when they realized they were in the wrong place, they were sent all the way back to Fort Lauderdale.

And despite their long journey, they still weren’t in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Family members say 97-year-old Helen Wheeker and her husband George Nobel, who are traveling alone, are being good sports about it.

Relatives dropped off Wheeker and Nobel at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Wednesday believing they were in good hands, but little did they know grandma and granpda were leaving on the wrong plane.

“We didn’t know what happened. It was a big mystery,” their grandson, Dustin Meyers, said.

“We had the typical day on the plane — reading, snacking, dozing and we were looking forward to a 5 o’clock arrival in Grand Rapids. And we even pointed out the snow patches,” Wheeker said.

But Wheeker and her husband were far from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. Instead, their Allegiant Air flight they were on landed about 520 miles away in Ogdensburg, New York. The small airport there has only a few flights each day.

So what happened?

“My understanding is they were by themselves at a gate area and that because of a glitch with our boarding pass scanner that they accidentally were got onto the wrong flight,” Allegiant Air Director of Corporate Communications Hilarie Grey told 24 Hour News 8.

Grey says the gate right next to the Grand Rapids flight was for a flight to Ogdensburg. The elderly couple were in wheelchairs and she says something got lost in translation as Allegiant Air contracted employees wheeled them onto the plane.

Because Ogdensburg is so remote, it didn’t have a flight out that night to Grand Rapids.

Allegiant presented Wheeker and Nobel with flight options for the next few days and housing accommodations, but the couple wanted to return to their winter home after such a long journey. So they flew right back to where they came from.

“We definitely acknowledge that there were some issues there and we really very much apologize,” Grey said.

The family is relieved the two are safe after worrying and not hearing anything from them.

“Imagine two elderly people in wheelchairs getting wheeled on the wrong plane sent across the United States and then sent back, so it was quite an ordeal,” Meyers, their grandson, said.

While the two are tired from their journey, they do see comedy in the situation.

“I really didn’t want to go right back where I came from — it’s a little late for me to do that,” Wheeker said.

Allegiant Air is refunding the couple and is looking into the glitch.

The couple is set to fly to Grand Rapids on Saturday.

