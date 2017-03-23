Epilepsy help and awareness through Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – One in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some time in their life. The occurrence of epilepsy is higher in young children and older adults. Angel Hernandez is the new Division Chief for Pediatric Neurosciences at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and he joined eightWest in studio to talk about options for children.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which affects the nervous system. It is usually diagnosed by a pediatric neurologist after a child has had at least two seizures that were not caused by some known medical condition. Treatment for epilepsy starts with medication. Most kids respond well to medication and are able to control their seizures. However, about 20% of kids with epilepsy will difficult to control.

If the patient fails more than 2 types of medication, Helen DeVos does a more formal evaluation to determine if they are a surgical candidate to help their epilepsy. Helen DeVos has three pediatric neurosurgeons. The evaluation may include time in our epilepsy monitoring unit, which allows us to closely study the seizures. If they are not a candidate for surgery, may try other meds or an acidogenic diet.

Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery

35 Michigan Street NE, Suite 3003

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone 616.267.2500

