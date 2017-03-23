GR court will decide ticket disputes online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 61st District Court in Grand Rapids is launching a new service that will allow people to fight tickets online.

It works like this: If you get a traffic ticket, you’ll be able to check at the court’s website to see if you can dispute it. If so, you can file your argument online. The Grand Rapids Police Department and a court official will review it and a decision will be made — all via the internet.

The program, called “Matterhorn,” will be available in Grand Rapids starting April 10. It will be free.

It is already in use in several other Michigan courts, including in Bay, Clinton, Ingham, Monroe and Washtenaw counties and the cities of Wayne, Lansing, East Lansing, Ypsilanti, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Inkster, Southfield and Hamtramck.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

