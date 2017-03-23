GRPD: Man attempts robbery, cab hits and kills man while fleeing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police tell us that a taxi cab driver struck and killed a man after the man attempted an armed robbery.

GRPD responded to Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon their investigation police report that a Calder City Cab driver was dropping off the passenger at the intersection.

The passenger got out of the car and threatened to assault the driver with a hammer in an attempt to rob the cab driver.

The man was struck and killed as the cab driver attempted to the flee the area.

Jefferson Avenue from Fulton Street to Weston Street is closed while officers investigate the incident.

