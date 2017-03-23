How identity thieves are stepping up skimmer tactics





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In this high-tech age, identity theft is only one swipe away for credit and debit card holders.

“Skimmers” have been discovered at gas stations across West Michigan. Thieves install the devices over normal credit card processors to steal customers’ financial information after they’ve swiped their cards at the pump.

“And now all of a sudden the information has been captured,” Paige Hanson of LifeLock told investigators in Grand Rapids. “They’re able to duplicate that (credit card info) with something called an encoder. They can duplicate that onto anything else with a mag (magnetic) stripe. So a lot of times, they’ll use an old gift card and then they can spend it wherever they want.”

Hanson says identity thieves have taken it a step further now, using Bluetooth to get the information off the skimmers without ever having to remove the device.

Hanson visited the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids Thursday to brief investigators from 42 agencies on identity theft and the ever-changing ways thieves get your money.

“We’re here to share tips and information with local law enforcement so they can help identify, investigate and help prosecute those responsible for identity theft,” explained Mark Sullivan with the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

“If they’re either new to the investigative world of identity theft or they’re seasoned veterans, (our goal is) that they have the tools and they leave this class with the same skillset to then work the cases together,” added Hanson.

Michigan is among the top five states reporting identity theft, according to the Federal Trade Commission’s annual summary of consumer complaints, released earlier this month. The Great Lakes state is also among those with the highest number of fraud cases.

