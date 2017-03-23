Learn new skills through The Academy at Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Samaritas Senior Living launched The Academy in 2016, with the vision for Samaritas Senior Living to be known as the place where people go to learn, engage and partner together. Through a variety of classes, participants have the opportunity to learn new talents, grow as individuals and as a community, and enjoy shared experiences. Check out the video above where Terri goes behind the scenes of a fun wood working class.

The Academy offers classes in all types of different subjects. From fashion to etiquette to wine tastings, and more, there’s something for everyone!

