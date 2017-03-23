Mom questioned after child, 4, in critical condition

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating a possible child neglect case after a 4-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers were called to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a 4-year-old child in a “severely dilapidated state of health.” The child was then transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition.

After further investigation, officers, detectives and Child Protective Services went to the family’s home in the 200 block of E. Emmett Street.

Police say the living conditions at the home were “questionable” and three other children were removed from the home until the investigation is complete.

The mother was detained for questioning. Police say more information will be released Thursday morning.

