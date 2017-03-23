Police: Man facing attempted murder charge after beating ex

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend and held her against her will.

The victim told Battle Creek police her ex-boyfriend beat and choked her. She said he held her against her will at his home until she was able to run out and flag down help around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman suffered severe facial injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After obtaining a search warrant, police went to the suspect’s home and arrested the 39-year-old man without incident. He is facing several felony charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and interfering with a 911 call.

Police say the woman’s phone had been set on fire and was located near the scene.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

