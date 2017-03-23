Portage Central HS student killed in Virginia crash

HANOVER, Va. (WOOD) — Police say a 17-year-old student at Portage Central High School was killed in a crash in Virginia.

Officers tell NBC-affiliate WWBT that Dante V. Latora was driving south on Interstate 95 near Hanover when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign and then ran into a tree. The crash happened around midnight on Thursday.

Police say Latora died on the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Latora was a senior at Portage Central High School, according to school officials.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

