Preparations underway for Whitecaps’ opening day

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on to opening day for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Fifth Third Ballpark is bustling with crews working on the last-minute finishing touches before the Whitecaps first game on April 6.

“Lot of action, two weeks, two weeks from today. We’ve got to get this place ready. Being in West Michigan, you can’t do a lot of stuff in January and February, unfortunately. So everything kind of comes down to this time crunch every year for us. But we have a lot of crews out here working, moving trash cans around, putting up railings, checking out the sound system today, (we’ve) got some electrical work happening,” said Mickey Graham, director of marketing and media relations for the team.

Graham said crews are also trying to finish up two new areas in the ballpark – a seating section near left field that will let people view the game from directly behind the visiting team’s bullpen. The other addition is an expanded play area for kids that will include inflatable bounce items.

“Every year we try to reinvent the ballpark a little bit. It’s part of things we try to accomplish; (we’ve) got to keep it fresh… new foods, new players, there is always something new at the ballpark,” Graham said.

And while the grass outside your front door is still waking up, the grass at the ballpark is green and ready for players to take to the field.

“We have what we call field blankets that we put down in November. What it does is protects the field from frost and snow.

“It also works as a greenhouse. It’s a plastic thing. When it was nice in February and the sun was out, the grass was growing here. We just took those off on Monday, so you can tell the difference in the green grass from the field here to the grass around the ballpark,” said Graham.

The Whitecaps will take on the South Bend Cubs on opening day, starting at 6:35 p.m.

