Report: 1.8M Michigan vehicles recalled but on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Roughly one out of every five vehicles riding Michigan’s roads has a recall that’s gone unrepaired, according to Carfax.

The company crunched yearly numbers for auto recalls and found more than 1.8 million Michigan vehicles are operating with open recalls, which is up 21 percent from 2016.

West Michigan is home to three of the top ten Michigan cities where people are most likely to have a vehicle with an unfixed recall. Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids tied for third place, with an estimated 23 percent of vehicles in their respective cities with an open unanswered recall.

>>Inside woodtv.com: How to check if your ride is under recall

In Grand Rapids, that amounted to 61,665 vehicles; in Kalamazoo, the estimate involves 27,297 vehicles.

Muskegon ranked eighth for unfixed recalls, with an estimated 20 percent of vehicles affected citywide. That’s equivalent to 20,910 cars, trucks, vans and SUVs.

Detroit took the top spot for unfixed recalls, with an estimated 26 percent of its vehicles affected. Southfield, Sterling Heights, Warren, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Saginaw also made the list.

Carfax provided the following breakdown of the annual numbers:

—-

Online:

Carfax: Top cities for open recalls by state

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

