South Haven PD to immigrants: Don’t be afraid to call for help

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven Police Department is joining a growing list of police agencies trying to quell immigrants’ fears of deportation or arrest by local officers.

In a Thursday news release, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said her department is not interested in immigration status when it responds to calls for service, including traffic stops. Thompson said South Haven police also don’t have the authority to verify immigration status – only federal law enforcement can.

She also said changes in federal enforcement of immigration law will not change how SHPD operates.

“On behalf of the police department, I do not want anyone to be afraid to call if they need our help. If you are the victim of a crime or need other assistance, South Haven officers are not concerned with your immigration status. We are going to continue to respond and conduct ourselves as we always have. I want to reassure everyone that we are here to protect and serve all,” Thompson stated.

Last month, both Grand Rapids and Wyoming police chiefs took part in a town hall meeting with members of the Latino community to ease fears that their officers are looking for undocumented immigrants.

GRPD Chief David Rahinsky said his agency is not pursuing an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that would empower local officers to act as immigration enforcement.

