Truck strikes 2 in pothole-patching crew, killing 1

DETROIT (AP) — A truck has struck two members of a pothole patching crew in Wayne County, killing one of them and leaving the other with serious injuries.

WDIV-TV reports the crash Thursday morning killed 47-year-old David Wolf of Garden City and left a 46-year-old Detroit man hospitalized.

The two men were on foot, filling potholes, when a truck that was part of their crew struck them from behind on a road in the city of Taylor.

Taylor Police Chief Mary Sclabassi told MLive.com that what led the truck to strike the two Wayne County employees is under investigation.

