Cascade Twp. fire chief retiring, deputy chief fired following inquiry

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan fire department facing controversy is now searching for a new chief.

Cascade Township Fire Chief John Sigg announced Friday afternoon that he is retiring, after leading the department for 16 years.

Sigg and deputy fire chief John Shipley were previously placed on administrative leave for how they handled two firefighters who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teen girl. Shipley was fired Friday morning.

Firefighters Steven Drake and Clem Harold Bell are facing charges for their allegedly relationship with the teen.

An undated mug shot of Steven Drake. An undated mug shot of Clem Bell.

Bell, 51, was charged in January with child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and possession of child sexually abusive material charges.

Drake, 32, was arraigned in February on two counts of sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

