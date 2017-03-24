Detroit police looking for missing siblings

DETROIT (WOOD) — Detroit police are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl.

NBC-affiliate WDIV reports Zamar Cox, 3, and Maria Cox, 1, were last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

The mother of the missing kids claims they were with their father when they disappeared, but the father told police he returned the kids to the mother around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The kids were last seen in the 900 block of Whitmore Road, northwest of Detroit.

Police say the mother could be suffering from some mental issues.

Zamar was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a red sweatshirt. Maria was wearing a pink onesie.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Detroit police at 313.596.1616 or 313.596.1201.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

