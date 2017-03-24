Dog killed in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A dog was killed in a house fire in Plainfield Thursday night.

Police say the homeowner arrived at the home in the 3600 block of Miramar N.E. near 4 Mile Road to find it full of smoke around 8:30 p.m.

The homeowner told fire crews there was a dog in a crate downstairs.

Firefighters went into the basement and extinguished a fire next to the dryer. Fire officials say the fire had burned up to the ceiling before running out of oxygen and smoldering for awhile.

A neighbor said they smelled something burning around 4 p.m.

The Plainfield Fire Department found one dead dog and three others that were still alive.

There was about $10,000 worth of damage to the home.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

