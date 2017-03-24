Function meets fun with Dori Poles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Dori Pole is a unique outdoor display system. These long, colorful pennant flags float beautifully in the wind and have been proven to help cottage and lakefront property owners deter nuisance birds such as geese, seagulls and pelicans. The fiberglass poles are lightweight, flexible, and can reach up to 22 feet in height!

These poles, manufactured in Kalamazoo, have a look for every personal style. Check out the video above to get a peek at their offerings. For more information, visit their booth at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show, take a look at their website or call 1-800-525-6424.

