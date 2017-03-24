Improve the energy efficiency of your home with SIR Home Improvement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – In need of a new roof, new siding, or a bathroom remodel? Check in with SIR Home Improvement at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show! SIR Home Improvement has been serving West Michigan since 1980. In addition to the improvements for your home, they can help you improve the energy efficiency of your home. It’s a service offered whenever you hire SIR for an improvement project.
SIR Home Improvements can help you enjoy significant energy savings because of the Energy Solution System, a complete evaluation and improvement process of various aspects of your home in order to make it as energy efficient as possible. They’ll inspect your attic insulation, roofing, fireplace, attic access cap, doors, windows, rim joists, exterior wall outlets, HVAC ducts, and more, and will address any areas that require attention.
- Roofs
- Windows
- Siding
- Doors
- Insulation
- Bathroom Remodels
- Walk -in Tubs
- Energy Audits
SIR Home Improvements
12849 N US Highway 131
Schoolcraft, MI 49087
800-747-4663
Serves:
Grand Rapids
Lansing
Battle Creek
Jackson
Portage
Kalamazoo