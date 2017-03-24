Inside the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Summer is right around the corner which means it’s almost time to head ‘up north’! The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is a big event at DeVos Place this weekend, March 24th through 26th. This is West Michigan’s only show that’s completely devoted to the cottage lifestyle!

There will be hundreds of exhibitors, including: Architects and designers; lakefront builders; log and timber frame builders; realtors; seawalls, docks, and lifts; interior design and cottage-style furnishings; security systems, landscapers, cottage improvement and remodeling companies.

Check out all types of boats, personal watercrafts, SUPs, kayaks, canoes, plus gear for your favorite tow sports, everything you need for more fun on the water! In the video above, Rachael explores the options from 37 North. They have tons of fun summer toys, including an awesome kayak that you can peddle!

There will also be various valuable seminars led by respected experts all weekend on topics, including: Cottage Law 101, Estate Planning when you own a Cottage, Succession Planning, Let It Pay for Itself: Pros and Cons of Renting Your Vacation Home, The Quest to Find the Best Fit: A How-To Guide to Renting A Michigan Cottage in 2017, Grilling at the Cottage and more.

Show times:

Friday, March 24

Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10.00

Multi-day Ticket: $16.00

Children (6-14): $4.00

5 & Under: Free

A local favorite, Neal Dionne, will be at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show doing some cooking demonstrations. Whether it’s grilled up fresh or warm and comforting, Neal is bringing his favorite recipes to demo to show goers. You won’t want to miss this tasty demonstration!

Neal Dionne: Food and lifestyle blogger demo times:

Friday, March 24th 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 25th Noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 26th at Noon

Stroll through a Main Street inspired marketplace full of take-home foods, games, cottage design products and more at The Marketplace. Explore pieces of art, knick knacks, and more that will allow you to bring the outdoors in! You can custom create something with your collection of Petoskey stones or pick up something one-of-a-kind. Check out the video above or go online to see the pieces available this weekend.

A feature that’s fun for families? Sand Pirate! In the video above, Rachael meets with Janet Schrader who shows some awesome sand sculptures. Janet is a Professional Sand Sculptor living and Playing along the shore of Lake Michigan near Warren Dunes State Park. The artist specializes in teaching sand sculpting to many different clients.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

