KCAS Pets of the Week: Grizzly and Jojo





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a furry friend to welcome spring with, look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Grizzly. He’s a 3-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix. He’s a lovable and goofy pup who enjoys toys and snuggling with staff from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Grizzly would be OK in a home with other dogs, but should meet them beforehand to make sure they’ll get along.

Next up is Jojo. He’s a Labrador retriever who shelter workers believe is about 4 years old. He came to KCAS as a stray and was adopted by another family, but they didn’t have enough time for him.

Jojo is an active dog who knows a few basic commands, including sit and lie down. He loves treats and his tail is constantly wagging.

If you’re interested in adopting Grizzly, JoJo or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

