Lawyer: Man charged in Detroit cop shootings is ‘delusional’

The Associated Press and 24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Ryaymond Durham
Dash camera showing the person of interest in the shooting of two Detroit police officers, identified as Raymond Durham. (Courtesy Michigan State Police - March 15, 2017)

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — A lawyer is raising questions about the mental health of a man charged with shooting two Detroit police officers and suspected of killing a college officer.

A judge on Friday granted a request to have Raymond Durham evaluated to determine if he understands the attempted murder charges and can assist his attorney.

Gabi Silver says the 60-year-old Durham “appears to be somewhat delusional.”

Durham is accused of shooting two Detroit officers last week. They survived. Separately, police Chief James Craig says DNA links Durham to the fatal shooting of Gull Lake High School graduate and Wayne State University Officer Collin Rose in November.

collin rose
This undated photo provided by Wayne State University shows university police officer Collin Rose, who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (MJ Murawka/Wayne State University via AP)

Rose, a five-year veteran of the university’s police force, was the first Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty.

No charges have been filed in that case.

After Durham’s arrest, family members said he lived in an abandoned house and repaired bikes.