Report of body in Grand River brings dive team to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County dive team has been called in to comb the Grand River, after Grand Rapids police received a report about a body in the water.

Authorities were called to the 1500 block of Scribner Avenue NW Friday afternoon. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team was called in shortly thereafter.

It’s unclear what, if anything, crews have found.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Look for updates on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

