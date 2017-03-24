Rockford teen injured in crash released in time for brother’s funeral

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Rockford teenager seriously injured in a rollover crash was out of the hospital in time to say goodbye to his brother who was killed in the same crash.

Nicholas Pilczuk, 14, arrived at 18-year-old Jared Pilczuk’s burial Mass in a wheelchair, according to relatives.

On March 16, the brothers were riding together down Egypt Valley Avenue NE when Jared turned left onto Cannonsburg Road, into the path of another vehicle. Jared died at the scene.

The other driver in the crash was treated and released from the hospital.

Nicholas was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. He was released a week later, on Thursday.

Friday, he was among friends and family who attended Jared’s burial Mass at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. Nicholas is an eighth-grader at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic School.

Jared was a senior at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School. His sister told 24 Hour News 8 he planned to attend the University of Michigan to study history or law.

A memorial for Jared at the scene of the crash continues to grow.

Memorial for Jared Pilczuk

