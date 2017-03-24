Search underway for Wyoming man who missed work

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man with dementia who didn’t show up at work.

Jose O. Sanchez, 75, was reported missing by relatives Friday. He reportedly left his home in the 1400 block of Rathbone Street SW to go to work around 9 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived, his employer told the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Officers said Sanchez was spotted around 4:50 a.m. Friday at the Shell gas station on Portage Road at I-94 in Portage. Witnesses told police he was possibly intoxicated or disoriented. Wyoming police say Sanchez suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Sanchez had already left by the time officers arrived. He was last seen headed toward I-94 in a blue 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Michigan license plate 6JRY97.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

