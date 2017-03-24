Source: Driver in deadly wrong-way crash on 131 was over legal limit

Jane Slotsema
An undated photo of Jane Slotsema courtesy her online obituary from Zaagman Memorial Chapel.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on US-131 last month was intoxicated, a source tells 24 Hour News 8.

The scene of a wrong-way crash on US-131 south of 28th Street. (Feb. 23, 2017)

The source says toxicology tests showed 25-year-old Jane Slotsema was over the legal limit at the time of the crash on Feb. 23.

Slotsema was driving south on northbound US-131 in Wyoming when she hit Jonathon Yarrington’s car near the 28th Street exit. They both died at the scene.

An undated courtesy photo of Jonathon Miles Yarrington.

Slotsema traveled the wrong way on the highway for about 2.5 miles before the crash, Michigan State Police later concluded. MSP believe she entered the highway at the Franklin Street exit ramp.