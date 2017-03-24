Utilize space and add style with Under Deck Oasis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Utilize space like never before with Under Deck Oasis. Give your family more living space beneath your second story deck with this made in Michigan solution. The Under Deck Oasis collects and redistributes water, hides ugly mold and dirt, adds a finished ceiling to the underside of the deck, and creates space for things like a hot tub, screen room, BBQ, and storage.

The all aluminum system is better than vinyl because it will last the lifetime of the deck and won’t sag, crack or leak. You can buy it to be installed or purchase the DIY kit, both come with a 20 year warranty. Check out Under Deck Oasis at the Cottage and Lakefront Living show or go online to their website.

Finishing Options

Solid Colors

woodgrain Colors

Rustic Finish

Lights, fans and swings

