W. MI celebrates early taste of summer in March

Related Coverage Weird winter shouldn’t hurt spring plants





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — People across West Michigan were ditching their coats Friday, as temperatures soared.

It was the first day this year that temperatures hit the 70 degree mark for many areas. In Grand Rapids, the temperature topped out at 69 degrees — the highest it’s been in four months.

The mercury climbed even higher further south. Battle Creek hit a high of 77 degrees and Kalamazoo celebrated a 78-degree high — its top temperature in five months.

24 Hour News 8’s Evan Dean went to Kalamazoo to see how people enjoyed the summer-like March day. Watch their reaction, above.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

