SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department has called off a water rescue on Spring Lake Saturday.

A person was reported in the water around 2:45 p.m. near 17906 N. Shores Estates Road in Spring Lake.

Crews don’t believe anyone was in the water and called off the search later Saturday afternoon.

