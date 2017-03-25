GR Christian falls to Clarkston in basketball state finals





EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Foster Loyer topped all scorers with 29 points to lead Clarkston to its first state championship Saturday, a 75-69 victory over Grand Rapids Christian in Class A.

Loyer made 50 percent of his shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. He also was 9 of 10 from the free throw line at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Clarkston had a five-point lead at halftime and went ahead by 13 early in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore center Taylor Currie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves (27-1). Junior C.J. Robinson had 14 points and senior Dylan Alderson added 12.

Dan Fife has more than 600 victories in his 35 years as coach at Clarkston. But this was his first time in a championship game.

Senior center Xavier Tillman, a Michigan State recruit, had 25 points and seven rebounds for Grand Rapids Christian (27-1). Loyer, a junior, also plans to attend MSU.

