GR Covenant Christian falls to Flint Beecher in state finals





EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senior guard Malik Ellison scored 32 points to help Flint Beecher win its third straight state championship with a 73-58 victory over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian in the Class C state championship game on Saturday at Breslin Center.

It was the fifth Class C state championship in the last six years for Beecher (23-5).

Making its first trip to a state championship game since 1994, Covenant Christian stayed close with favored Beecher through the first three quarters, trailing by only three at 52-49 going into the fourth quarter.

But Beecher showed its championship mettle in the fourth quarter, turning up its defensive pressure to force turnovers and build a 62-51 lead with 4:48 remaining in the game.

Beecher punctuated another title with 1:47 left when senior center Levane Blake stole the ball at midcourt and threw down a dunk to give the Buccaneers a 67-55 lead and all but seal the win.

Beecher ended up outscoring Covenant Christian in the fourth quarter, 21-9.

Senior Jordan Roland scored 15 points and Blake added nine points and 12 rebounds for Beecher.

Senior Carson Meulenberg scored 20 points in defeat for Covenant Christian (21-6).

