KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people, including an infant, were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo Saturday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Westnedge and W. Ransom Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The infant is currently in serious condition and the other three are in fair condition at an area hospital, KPDS says.

