KDPS: Man hospitalized after shooting at Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say a man was hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:26 a.m. at Interfaith Homes at 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd.

Officers say the 28-year-old victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Bronson Hospital by private vehicle. The only witness could not provide information about what happened.

Authorities do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

