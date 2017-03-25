MSP: 1 critically injured in crash on US-131 near West River

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say one person was critically injured in a crash on US-131, north of Grand Rapids.

It happened on northbound US-131, south of West River Drive in Plainfield Township. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly before midnight Friday.

Troopers say a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway tried to re-enter, but was unable to accelerate and was moving at a slow rate of speed. One driver on the freeway was able to avoid a crash, but a second was not and struck the vehicle re-entering the freeway from behind.

The driver of the vehicle struck from behind suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His passenger, as well as the driver in the other vehicle were not injured.

Troopers say neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

Northbound US-131 was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

