Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2017

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show was held from March 24 to March 26 at Devos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)