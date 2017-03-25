‘Women in STEM Brunch’ encourages science, math careers

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Young women in high school and college got to hear about career opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics Saturday morning.

Jenison High School’s “Girls in STEM” club hosted a brunch at the school to show students the variety of opportunities a STEM degree creates.

Attendees networked with professionals who have achieved success in areas such as accounting, computer science and nursing.

Senior and aspiring astrophysicist Peyton Benac helped start the club after seeing how important it is to find mentors.

“I’ve seen the importance in my own life of having those positive role models. Whether they be high school students [mentoring] students in elementary schools, professionals when you’re in high school, it’s just so helpful to understand the steps you can take to get to your future career,” Benac said.

Their advisor and Jenison AP chemistry teacher, Alice Putti, said the ratios of men to women in science and math-based careers are getting smaller, but aren’t at 50/50 just yet.

“For example in med schools now the ratio is much closer to 50/50 of men to women; however, in computer science that ratio is significantly lower. There are college programs where one or two women are graduating with computer science [degrees] so that is significantly less. Same thing with engineering, we don’t have nearly as many women graduating in engineering fields compared to men,” she said.

In addition to supporting high schoolers with a passion for STEM programs, the club also travels to Jenison elementary schools to discuss STEM topics with young girls each semester.

